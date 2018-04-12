Cubs’ Javy Baez fires back at Clint Hurdle as Bucs manager makes series personal

The Pittsburgh Pirates went into Wrigley Field this week and won two out of three games against the two-time defending division champions in the teams’ first series of the year.

Message delivered?

Without a doubt.

It just wasn’t the one the Pirates and their manager, Clint Hurdle, were looking to send.

In fact, when Hurdle became the latest “back in my day” old white guy from the Pirates organization to rip Cubs second baseman Javy Baez for not respecting the game, it was a message heard loud and clear by a team with 16 more shots at the Pirates this year.

“There’s no one that plays the game harder than me,” Baez said after the Cubs’ 6-1 loss to the Pirates in the series finale Thursday. “I bust my ass every day to get here and learn something.

“If anybody’s got negative stuff to [say to] me, they can save it.”

If there’s a Cub with a right to hold a personal grudge against the Pirates, it might be Baez – who last season was the on-air target of Pirates broadcaster Steve Blass, the former pitcher, who called Baez “difficult to root for” because of his “flashiness.”

This time it was Hurdle calling out Baez Thursday morning for a high bat flip in frustration over a popup – between the two homers he hit in a Cubs’ blowout victory Wednesday night.

“Where’s the respect for the game?” said Hurdle, who also criticized Cubs catcher Willson Contreras for arguing with an umpire – and related a story about how he learned respect for the game as a young big leaguer.

As Baez talked to reporters after the game Thursday, teammate Anthony Rizzo raised his voice from across the clubhouse:

“Four homers in two days – doesn’t respect the game!” Rizzo said. “Should have hit five, Javy.”

With two in each of the first two games of the series, Baez became the first Cub since Alfonso Soriano 10 years ago with back-to-back multi-homer games.

He also made a point Wednesday night to chide himself for the bat flip. Teammate Pedro Strop took him aside after the game and told him how bad it was, and Baez said he learned “how ugly I looked on that [play]” and was disappointed in himself for “the way I looked for the kids and for everybody that follows me.”

Baez is certainly flashy. And Contreras is beyond fiery. But to call either one disrespectful or to insinuate selfishness is to not watch them play or to know how they fit in a tightly knit clubhouse.

“He’s a really good human being,” Kyle Schwarber, whose fourth-inning homer briefly tied the game, said of Baez. “He’s full of energy and he loves the game of baseball and he just kind of rubs off on everyone with the way that he goes about it.”

Disrespect?

“Would you rather I toss that bat flip on a home run or a ball that I missed?” Baez said. “If you do that on a home run, you’re in trouble, you’re showing somebody up. I didn’t show up anybody.

“I’m going to play hard every day. Whoever likes it, fine. Whoever doesn’t like it, that’s you.”