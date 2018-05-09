Cubs’ Kris Bryant hit 100th career homer Wednesday vs. Marlins

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant hit his 100th career home run on Wednesday. It was a solo shot to left field in the first inning off of Marlins starting pitcher Wei-Yi Chen.

Coincidentally, the career milestone comes three years to the day of when Bryant, who was 23 at the time, hit his first career home run.

Bryant, who is the 22nd player in Cubs’ history to reach the 100 career homers, has hit four of his six homers this season in May. He’s homered in three of his last four games, including a two-run bomb off Marlins starting pitcher Jarlin Garcia during the first inning on Monday.

Bryant is .287 this season with 16 RBI.