Cubs’ Kris Bryant to return from DL Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO – Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, the former MVP who has been on the disabled list because of a shoulder injury since June 23, could return to the lineup Wednesday afternoon against the Giants.

Bryant, who played through shoulder discomfort for about a month before it worsened enough to seek treatment, completed a two-game minor-league rehabilitation assignment with Class AA Tennessee on Wednesday.

He went 2-for-6 with a home run in the two games, leaving the second game early and taking a flight Tuesday night to San Francisco to join the team.

“He had a good day,” manager Joe Maddon said. “We hoped it would be able to work out this way, and it looks like it’s going to.”

Bryant

The Cubs expect to have both Bryant and Anthony Rizzo in the lineup together Wednesday for the first time since June 22 in Cincinnati.

Rizzo, who got Tuesday night off against a left-hander, has been out of the lineup 13 times this year (including a DL stint because of back stiffness); Bryant 23.

“Give our guys credit that have been out there,” Maddon said, citing rookie David Bote’s work at third base and at the plate, Javy Baez’s work in the No. 3 spot in the order, and Albert Almora Jr.’s consequent additional playing time in the leadoff spot.

“What happens when stuff like that does happen is other people surface.”

All-Star opening?

Right-hander Brandon Morrow, who has been one of the best closers in the league this year, was a selection-day snub but could yet find his way into next week’s game as an injury replacement.

Nationals closer Sean Doolittle was an All-Star scratch Tuesday when the Nats put him on the DL with a toe injury.

“I’ve got plans now, so…,” Morrow deadpanned.

Actually, he’s serious that he has plans. But he’d go if he got the shot.

“I’d go throw an inning for them,” he said, before adding: “It’s hard to balance. It’d be nice to have three days off right now. And you think about your own team.”

Morrow, 33, who has converted 20 of 22 save chances with a 1.63 ERA, knew he had a good shot at making his first career All-Star team and didn’t make plans for the week before learning he wasn’t selected. Despite the fact he spent 10 days on the DL with a sore back, the players’ voting for the All-Star reserves and pitchers already had been completed before his DL move.

But he also said: “I wasn’t surprised. It’s so hard to make the All-Star team. … I tempered my expectations; I didn’t want to count my chickens before they’re hatched.”

Duensing update

Left-handed reliever Brian Duensing pitched a 1-2-3 inning, needing only 11 pitches, in a minor-league rehab appearance with Tennessee on Tuesday.

He remained in Tennessee, where he’ll be evaluated again Wednesday before he’s scheduled to pitch again.