Cubs select Stanford’s Nico Hoerner with 24th pick in draft

The Cubs went back to their college-hitter comfort zone Monday night, selecting Stanford shortstop Nico Hoerner with the 24th overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft.

The 5-11 junior, whose Cardinal was eliminated in the postseason by Cal State Fullerton over the weekend, is a touted contact hitter with above-average speed who fills a position-area need gutted by trades of prospects in recent years.

He ranked 10th in the Pac-12 in hitting (.345) and second in steals (15) this year, with 20 walks and an .887 OPS.

He was an All-Star last summer for a .300 Cape Cod League season that included seven doubles and six homers, raising his draft stock into this year.

“Nico is a talented middle infielder who handles the bat extremely well, hits to all fields and has a high contact rate,” said Cubs’ top scouting and player development executive Jason McLeod in a news release. “He has multiple tools on the field, and all the background work we did shows he has incredible makeup. He fits exactly what we’re looking for in the organization.”

If Hoerner can stick at short and rise through the system, it could go a long way toward backfilling for trade losses such as highly-ranked shortstops Gleyber Torres (to the Yankees in 2016 for Aroldis Chapman) and Isaac Paredes (to the Tigers in the Justin Wilson, Alex Avila trade last year).

The Cubs also were to draft No. 62, No. 77 and No. 78 on Monday night – the latter two picks as compensation for free agent losses Wade Davis and Jake Arrieta.

The Cubs’ signing-bonus allotment for the draft is just over $7.5 million, with just more than $2.7 million allotted for the first-round pick.

The Cubs focused heavily on pitching in the top half of their draft last year, taking pitchers with their first seven picks – including two first-rounders – and 10 of their first 13.

It was the second consecutive year they used their top pick on a pitcher after four consecutive years taking hitters with their first picks under Theo Epstein’s regime. All four of those hitters – Albert Almora Jr., Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Ian Happ – are on the Cubs’ current big-league roster.

The last three of those four hitters were college juniors, like Hoerner.

The Cubs didn’t have a first-round pick in 2016, taking Oklahoma State right-hander Thomas Hatch with their top pick, in the third round. Last year they selected State College of Florida left-hander Brendon Little and LSU right-hander Alex Lange with the 27th and 30th overall picks, respectively.

The Cubs have struggled to develop pitching since Epstein took over the organization in the fall of 2011 and embarked on a bottom-up overhaul, emphasizing scouting and player development.

Counting four innings this year from Rob Zastryzny and Jen-Ho Tseng, the Cubs have just 34 innings pitched by drafted or originally signed amateur free agents since the start of the 2012 season.

All 17 current big-league pitchers for the Cubs, including four on the disabled list, have been acquired from outside the organization as professionals – including $319 million worth of three starting pitchers in Jon Lester, Yu Darvish and Tyler Chatwood.