Cubs veteran Chris Gimenez caught off guard by roster decision, vows to be ready

MIAMI – After a 4-2 loss to the Red Sox in their final exhibition game Tuesday, the Cubs take a day off Wednesday before making their roster official ahead of Thursday’s early opener against the Marlins.

With all the roster candidates concluding camp healthy, no surprises are expected – at least none since second-year catcher Victor Caratini was awarded the backup catcher job over veteran backup Chris Gimenez.

“I still think I match up very well with what I need,” said Gimenez, who has the added value of familiarity with new starter Yu Darvish as Darvish’s one-time personal catcher with Texas.

The Cubs agree with Gimenez. And the move might yet be temporary, depending on how much playing time manager Joe Maddon can find for Caratini – one of the organization’s top 10 prospects, who presumably would benefit from regular at-bats.

Gimenez

“The consensus was that he was ready, and there’s no denying that at all,” Gimenez said. “He deserves a chance, and I think they’re just going to try to see if they can make it work with the amount of at-bats he might potentially or might not be getting.”

Gimenez opens the season at AAA Iowa.

Extension talks tabled

As they have done every spring since their first in charge, the front office explored contract extensions with some young core players this spring but were unable to reach agreement.

“We’ve made it clear that we’d love to extend some of these guys,” general manager Jed Hoyer said. “I won’t go into who we’ve talked to over the course of the spring. But obviously we have a lot of good young players, and we’d love to keep them longer than the six or seven years we control them. And we’ll keep talking to them.”

Nothing appears close enough that any such deals are expected during the season, and talks typically go dormant once the season starts.

Notes: Right-hander Cory Mazzoni, a reliever acquired on waivers from the Giants in November, was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Tuesday, the day after pitching for the Cubs against the Red Sox. …Setup man Pedro Strop, who got a late start to his game schedule because of a sore calf, made his fourth and final appearance Tuesday, allowing a two-out double to one-time Cub teammate Mike Olt in a scoreless inning of work. He’s expected to be ready for the active roster for Thursday’s opener.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub