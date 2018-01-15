It’s official: Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are dating

Danica Patrick confirmed that she and Aaron Rodgers are dating. (Getty Images)

The rumors began to spread over the holidays when race car driver Danica Patrick and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers were spotted together in a restaurant outside of Green Bay.

Well, Patrick, 35, has confirmed the two are indeed dating. She told the Associated Press on Monday: “Yes, Aaron and I are dating.”

Interestingly, Patrick, who grew up in Beloit, Wisconsin, a city on the Illinois border, has always thrown her allegiance to the Chicago Bears.

But she became a Rodgers fan in 2012 when she met him at the ESPY Awards, AP reports.

“I told him a long time ago I’d always root for him as a player,” she said. “Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team. Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

Patrick ended a five-year relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in December. Rodgers, 34, and longtime girlfriend Olivia Munn split in April.

Patrick announced in November that she’ll be retiring this year after she races in the Daytona 500 next month and the Indianapolis 500 in May, so she’ll be good to go for football season in September.