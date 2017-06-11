Danny Trevathan not at Bears practice; Kyle Long, Cody Whitehair are

For the third-straight time. the Bears practiced without inside linebacker Danny Trevathan on Monday.

Trevathan wasn’t spotted at either of the Bears’ two practices last week, either. Asked where the veteran was, Fox said the Bears weren’t going to give any updates until Wednesday, when the NFL injury report forces them to.

Trevathan played all but one snap in the Bears’ loss to the Saints before the bye.

Center Cody Whitehair and guard Kyle Long, who were unable to finish the Saints game due to an elbow and finger injury, respectively, each were present at practice.

Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan celebrates after Chicago recovered a Ravens fumble. (AP)

Tight end Dion Sims missed practice for the second-straight time. He played 60 percent of the Bears’ snaps against the Saints.