Dave Wannstedt: Bears rookie Roquan Smith’s holdout ‘pretty selfish’

Former Bears coach Dave Wannstedt, who knows what it’s like to be burned by a rookie holdout, had harsh words for absent rookie linebacker Roquan Smith and his agency Friday, calling the holdout “pretty selfish from an agent standpoint” and detrimental to both the Bears and Smith.

“It really doesn’t make much sense,” said Wannstedt, now an analyst for Fox Sports and The Score (WSCR-AM). “The way [salaries] are slotted now … for a rookie to hold out because of some fine print, it’s pretty selfish from an agent standpoint to do that. This kid needs to be here. He needs to be practicing. These are valuable days. They play a preseason game a week from now. And you do not get these days back.

“You would think that an agent would be smart enough to understand that. At some point the player’s got to understand that, ‘This guy works for me. I’m not working for the agent.’ And you’ve got to stand up and say, ‘The contact’s fair. I need to get in practice and help this football team.’”

Smith, the eighth overall pick of the NFL draft, missed his seventh practice Friday as a contract holdout, which technically is in its 12th day. The sides remain at a stalemate on the finer details of a contract that is expected to pay Smith about $18.5 million over four years — issues such as offset language and cash flow.

Dave Wannstedt (center) with rookie running back Curtis Enis (39) in the 1998 season opener against the Jaguars. The Bears lost 24-23 on a last-minute Jaguars touchdown. (Tom Cruze/Sun-Times)

Smith will be joining an established top-10 defense under Vic Fangio. But Wannstedt, who coached the Bears from 1993-98, said the Smith will have a lot of catching up to do.

“He still has his individual learning,” Wannstedt said. “Physically, I’m sure he’s running and doing stuff. But there’s no substitute for what [the Bears players at training camp] are doing now — for having the pads on and going through full-speed drills with pads on. You can talk all you want about shorts and ‘I’m doing it at a high school or college to get ready, [but] it’s not the same.”

Wannstedt speaks from experience. He recalled that in 1998, rookie running back Curtis Enis — the fifth overall pick in that year’s draft — missed the first 25 days of training camp as a contract holdout. It was damaging to both the Bears and ultimately, to Enis.

“I tell you how damaging it was,” Wannstedt said. “We opened up the season at home against Jacksonville. I think it was 90 degrees that day [in fact, 88 at the noon kickoff]. And we were down on the goal line. I remember [Enis] coming out of the game because he was exhausted. And we couldn’t use him at the end when we were down at the goal line. The first thing I thought of: if he was with us from Day One in training camp, his whole physical conditioning would have been different and we could have closed that game out. We ended up losing in the last minute of the game [24-23 on a touchdown with 29 seconds left].”