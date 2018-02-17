Defense at top of White Sox Nicky Delmonico’s to-do list

GLENDALE, Ariz. – A corner infielder by trade, Nicky Delmonico was thrown into left field last season, a not-so-easy switch. Despite a not-so-smooth transition with the glove, it took the left-handed hitting 25-year old only 43 major league games to become a fan favorite following his Aug. 1 call-up from Class AAA Charlotte.

A red-hot start — he reached base in his first 13 games and hitting six homers in his first 19 — will do that. Good looks and personality, as well as a victorious comeback story about beating an addiction to Adderall, only enhanced his appeal.

“He has the ‘it’ factor,’’ manager Rick Renteria would often say last season.

Delmonico would finish the season with a .262/.373/.482 slash line, nine homers and 23 RBI, gaining new fans till the very end.

Nicky Delmonico gets a bath from teammates Rymer Liriano (48) and Jose Abreu, right, after Delmonico's game winning two-run home run off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Blake Parker on Sept. 27 in Chicago. (AP)

“Nicky Delmonico is my favorite player,” Twins second baseman Brian Dozier said after Delmonico’s walk-off homer against the Los Angeles Angels allowed the Twins, watching the Sox on TV in their clubhouse, to clinch a playoff spot Sept. 28.

Delmonico should get a fair share of time in left field – perhaps on Opening Day nod – as well as at-bats as a designated hitter. Defense is at the top of his spring priority list.

“I’m just trying anything to get better,” Delmonico said Saturday. “Right now I’m trying to get better reads in the outfield and become a better outfielder. Anything I can to make the team.

“It’s always a competition regardless. I’m going to go out and try to get better, push people around me to be better and whatever happens, happens.’’