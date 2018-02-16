Tim Anderson’s goal for 2018: Have fun, have fun, have fun

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is in a much better place this spring, almost a year removed from the personal heartbreak of losing a best friend who was murdered during the season.

Anderson grieved, and carried the burden through much of the season. He sought counseling to deal with it. And thankfully, for him, time is healing the wound.

“This is the most comfortable I’ve been,” said Anderson, an early arrival to spring training. “I’m talking more, smiling more. I’m in a great position. I’m so honored and humbled and excited to be in the position I am.”

Anderson led the majors in errors last season, and needed to rally late offensively to post a .257/.276/.402 slash line with 17 homers, 56 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring during the 9th inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 13, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images)

His goals? None of them are numeric.

“No. Have fun, have fun, just have fun,” he said. “The rest of the goals will get accomplished when I have fun.”

This is only Anderson’s second spring training knowing he’s the starting shortstop. A 2013 first-round draft pick, he is ready to embrace a bigger leadership role.

He speaks softly but seems to know what to say and is one of the most well-liked players in the clubhouse.

“I don’t know what it is. I attract a lot of people. I just love to rub people the right way,” he said. “Treat people how they are supposed to be treated and the rest comes with it. I definitely am planning to be more vocal and am ready to step into a leader role, to lead these guys.”