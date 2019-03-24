Defenseman Duncan Keith the Blackhawks’ unlikely hero in OT win over Avs

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (2) celebrates with left wing Brandon Saad (20) after scoring against Colorado Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer during overtime in an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Chicago. The Blackhawks won 2-1. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Duncan Keith turned out to be the Blackhawks’ unlikely hero to keep their playoff hopes alive on Sunday.

In overtime, Keith took the puck to the net, beating out Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon in the process, and lifted the Hawks 2-1 over the Avalanche at the United Center. After falling onto his side, the 35-year-old defenseman jumped back onto his skate and celebrated by raising his arms above his head and screaming with his eyes wide open.

“I don’t score too many overtime goals, but MacKinnon was coming down and I’m just trying to not get embarrassed there,” said Keith, who’s scored only 17 game-winning goals over his 14 season career. “I just tried to slam at the net it as hard as I could. It hit the net and luckily it went in.”

The Hawks knew how vital this weekend was for their playoff aspirations. So with the score tied in the third period, the Hawks were firing on all cylinders and outshot the Avalanche 15-3.

“I’m sure even knows that we would like them to not get anymore points, but overall we just want to win the game,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “Really liked how we responded, we found a different level, a lot of pressure on the puck, held the puck, forced them to play D zone, defended really well, so a good performance.”

Goalie Corey Crawford had another outstanding outing. It was the first time he started on back-to-back nights since before he suffered a concussion earlier this season. Crawford stopped 19 of 20 shots.

“He’s always been one of our best if not our best player,” Keith said of Crawford. “When Corey’s in net, we know there’s a chance we’re going to win. We know he’s going to make those big saves. He made them last night and he made them again tonight. So there’s not too many easy ones that every go in throughout the course of the season on him so he was big for us tonight.”

The Avalanche’s lone goal came when they had a two-man advantage in the second period. But not to worry, forward Artem Anisimov made up for the power-play goal with one of his own.

Anisimov’s goal was a sigh of relief for the Hawks’ power play, which had been struggling as of late. After producing at a 40-percent clip for several weeks in December and January, the Hawks were 1-for-25 over the last 11 games before his goal in the third period.

With Sunday’s win, the Hawks now trail the Avalanche by five points for the second Western Conference wild-card spot. The Hawks are also three points behind the Coyotes and Wild with a game in hand.

Colliton admitted that it’s hard to not follow the standings when the race is this close.

“We’re aware, obviously,” Colliton said of the standings. “Everyone looks at the scores. But We’re in the position where we just have to focus on right here, right now. Focus on [the next] game, win one game and the other stuff will take care of itself. We’ll at least give ourselves a chance.”

The Hawks have only seven games left over the next week and a half. They’re embarking on another trip out west and are scheduled to play the Coyotes on Tuesday in Arizona. Once they return, they have a brutal final leg to close out the season against the Jets, Blues, Stars and Predators.

“We’ve done a good job of winning some hockey games to have a privilege of playing in big games as we are now,” Colliton said. “We have to win a few more to stay in it.”