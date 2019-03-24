Blackhawks D Erik Gustafsson thinks it’s ‘kind of insane’ he’s scored 16 goals

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson (56) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Chicago. | Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson viewed his two-year contract extension, which he signed last March, as his “last shot” at making it in the NHL. With the weight of his $1.2 million cap hit on his shoulder this season, Gustafsson wanted to show fans and himself that he deserved it.

“Of course, I want to prove [I earned it this season],” Gustafsson said. “I also wanted to prove to myself that I can play in this league and I can play for this team here … You see what people are saying, but it just goes in and out very quickly in my head. So it’s nothing I care about, but I wanted to prove to myself that I can play in this league.”

And so far, he’s done just that.

Entering Sunday’s high-stakes game against the Colorado Avalanche at the United Center, Gustafsson is tied for second among NHL defensemen in goals (16) with Flames’ Mark Giordano and Penguins’ Kristopher Letang. They trail only Maple Leafs blue liner Morgan Rielly, who has scored 20 goals.

If you would’ve told him a year ago he’d be where he is now, Gustafsson wouldn’t have believed it.

“Not goals. In points, maybe,” said Gustafsson, who is riding a career-high three-game goal streak. “But not goals. I haven’t score many goals in my career … Last year, I scored five goals. It was the most in my career, and that was pretty big for me, but now 16 is kind of insane.”

And Gustafsson isn’t done.

“I think I have more in me,” he said.

Which is exactly what coach Jeremy Colliton wants to hear as the Hawks embark on the last two weeks of their season.

“He’s playing well, coming through for us offensively” Colliton said. “He’s one of those guys who can transition outside the D-zone and create those rush chances we kind of thrive off of, so hopefully it continues.”

With 53 points and counting this season, Gustafsson — who only had 30 points over part of two seasons before this season — leads Hawks defensemen in points and goals by a long shot. The next highest-scoring blue liners are Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook, who each have five goals this season. Keith is second among defenseman in points with 36.

Gustafsson feels more confident since the

“I just felt like I’ve played more consistently and been better with the puck,” said Gustafsson, who was the 93rd overall pick in the 2012 draft. “I can still be better in my own zone but I feel more confident in my own zone lately.”

Gustafsson said he hasn’t changed his game-day routine or done anything that would point to his recent uptick in scoring. Honestly, he can’t explain it.

“I don’t know what it is but I haven’t changed anything,” Gustafsson said. “I just try to shoot as much as I can. … It’s just kind of assists have been there, but not goals. I don’t know what happened this year but not complaining. I’ll take that.”