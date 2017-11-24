President Donald Trump hit the golf course with two golf legends on Friday.
A few weeks after playing a round with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump joined Tiger Woods and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson for a quick round of golf at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. This will be his third time playing golf at his Florida golf club during his time at the White House.
Trump tweeted Friday morning that he would play the two “quickly” before going back to Mar-a-Lago for a meeting about the country’s economy.
Trump has already played golf with Woods, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy and women’s world No. 3 Lexi Thompson since his inauguration in January.
Trump criticized former President Barack Obama for golfing too much during his predecessor. Trump tweeted more than 25 times about his predecessors golfing habits from 2012 through 2016.
Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney