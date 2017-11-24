President Trump hits the golf course with Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson

President Donald Trump played golf Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) while playing golf with Japanese professional golfer Hideki Matsuyama (2nd R) at the Kasumigaseki Country Club Golf Course in Kawagoe, Saitama. | AFP Photo

President Donald Trump hit the golf course with two golf legends on Friday.

A few weeks after playing a round with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump joined Tiger Woods and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson for a quick round of golf at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. This will be his third time playing golf at his Florida golf club during his time at the White House.

Trump tweeted Friday morning that he would play the two “quickly” before going back to Mar-a-Lago for a meeting about the country’s economy.

🚨BREAKING VIDEO: Tiger Woods greets President Trump on the range. pic.twitter.com/ogvQW0HyGY — Tiger Woods Spot (@TwSpot) November 24, 2017

Trump has already played golf with Woods, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy and women’s world No. 3 Lexi Thompson since his inauguration in January.

Trump criticized former President Barack Obama for golfing too much during his predecessor. Trump tweeted more than 25 times about his predecessors golfing habits from 2012 through 2016.

Can you believe we still have not gotten our Marine out of Mexico. He sits in prison while our PRESIDENT plays golf and makes bad decisions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2014

While our wonderful president was out playing golf all day, the TSA is falling apart, just like our government! Airports a total disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2016

President Obama has a major meeting on the N.Y.C. Ebola outbreak, with people flying in from all over the country, but decided to play golf! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2014

