Dumped by Blackhawks, Joel Quenneville gets warm welcome from Panthers

Five months after the Blackhawks pushed him out in favor of their minor-league coach, the Florida Panthers championed Joel Quenneville as a hero who could transform their organization.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said general manager Dale Tallon, who has actually done this twice in his lifetime since he hired Quenneville to coach the Hawks in 2008. “This franchise needed this. We want to be relevant. We want to win.”

Quenneville certainly has experience in that department. He has the second-most wins in NHL history and captured three Stanley Cups during his decade with the Hawks. He’s a Chicago legend, and his iconic mustache rivals even that of Mike Ditka.

Hawks players waited all season to see where he landed, many saying they hoped he’d be back in the NHL quickly. There was a rumor in December that the Flyers were set to hire Quenneville, but nothing more.

Joel Quenneville, fired by the Hawks last year, joined the Panthers on Monday. Its a reunion with his former boss, Dale Tallon. | Lynne Sladky/AP

“I guess first reaction would be happy for him, you know?” Patrick Kane said Sunday as the match began coming together. “Happy for Dale as well… I’m sure they’ll put together a good team and win a lot of games.”

Taking the Panthers job means Quenneville will return to the United Center as an opponent next season, and it’ll be interesting to compare where the two teams stand at that point.

Quenneville was looking for a team that could contend for a title and reiterated that the Panthers fit that intention by saying, “I meant that and I believe it.” They aren’t widely thought of as being in that stratosphere after missing the playoffs for the third straight season, but he sees a roster on the rise.

It looks similar to the Hawks’ when he took over after they missed the playoffs with rookies Kane and Jonathan Toews, as well as promising young defensemen Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook. That core went to the conference finals in Quenneville’s first season and won it all in 2010.

“Lot of parallels,” he said. “That’s the next level, that’s the next step that we need to take. It was a special time, and I was fortunate to be in that spot and I feel there’s some key ingredients here that are very close to the same type of lines that we had in Chicago.”

The Panthers went 36-32-14 for 86 points — two better than the Hawks — this season and finished 10th in the Eastern Conference, but have ascending talents Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau, Vincent Trocheck and Aaron Ekblad. They are also expected to be a major player in free agency and have been linked to Artemi Panarin and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

As Tallon noted, the team is tired of prolonged rebuilds and is positioned to go for it next season. There’s urgency. That’s why this might be a better fit for Quenneville than it seems on the surface.

“I’m not firing another coach, OK?” Tallon said. “I’m 68 years old. He’s 60. We’re going to do this right. We’re going to ride off into the sunset here with a couple of those Cups. That’s the goal.”

Tallon described himself as giddy Monday and referred to his initial thought of hiring Quenneville as “as item from heaven.” He believes the Panthers now have a leader with the stature of South Florida titans Don Shula and Pat Riley.

He wasn’t around to see the Hawks team he assembled take the Cup in 2010. He was essentially exiled after a demotion before that season, but Quenneville called him from the locker room celebration. He cried. He later set his mind on a reunion in the hope that they could make it happen together down the road.

“So for this to come together, it’s kind of — I believe in fate and I believe good things happen to good people, and this is meant to be,” Tallon said. “I can’t tell you how excited I am.”