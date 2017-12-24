Early takeaways: A snowy, slippery day at Soldier Field for the Bears

Random thoughts and observations while covering the Bears’ Week 16 matchup against the Browns at Soldier Field.

FIRST QUARTER

1. The wintry conditions make this a run-heavy game for both teams. Rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky had four carries for 20 yards in the first quarter, including an 11-yard scramble for a key first down on their Bears’ scoring drive.

2. I don’t like that center Cody Whitehair was moved to right guard. Then again, what other choice do the Bears have? They’re without guards Kyle Long (injured reserve) and Josh Sitton (ankle). Veteran reserve Tom Compton also is out with a concussion. Hroniss Grasu is best at center.

Bears coach John Fox before facing the Browns at snowy Soldier Field. (AP)

3. Tight end Zach Miller received a loud ovation when introduced on the field. Miller, who is recovering from a dislocated knee cap, walked out to the field. Bears chairman George McCaskey wore Miller’s No. 86 jersey to the game.

4. It’s snowy. I love it. Merry Christmas.