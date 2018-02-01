Ex-Bears WR Alshon Jeffery: ‘I was wanted more in Philly than where I was at’

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — When Alshon Jeffery became a free agent last offseason, he wanted to go to a team that would appreciate him.

That wasn’t the Bears.

“In free agency, you know what teams want you and who don’t want you,” Jeffery said. “Philly, I felt like they wanted me a lot more than the team I was on, I’ll tell you that.”

Asked whether he thought the Bears wanted to re-sign him at all, Jeffery was clear.

The Eagles signed former Bears receiver Alshon Jeffery in March. (Getty Images)

“I’d been there five years,” said Jeffery, who will start in Sunday’s Super Bowl. “I felt like I was wanted more in Philly than where I was at.”

The Bears weren’t shocked when he went elsewhere; general manager Ryan Pace even said “I wouldn’t say I was disappointed” when Jeffery signed a one-year, $9.5 million deal with the Eagles in March.

The Bears wound up needing someone just like Jeffery — a big receiver who could serve as a safety blanket for rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Jeffery’s decision turned out well; he signed a four-year, $52 million extension in December to stay with the Eagles.

Once dinged for missing games with soft tissue injuries — or, in 2016, a four-game PED suspension — Jeffery has started every game this year. He caught 57 balls for 789 yards and nine scores during the regular season, but caught two touchdown passes in the Eagles’ NFC championship game win against the Vikings. In the playoffs, he has nine catches for 146 yards.

“That’s what we play this game for: to win championships,” he said.

After last year’s Bears finale, Jeffery predicted that his team would win the Super Bowl this year. He joked this week that he didn’t say which team he meant.

Jeffery said he’s “still the same Alshon” that he was during his five years with the Bears. He still doesn’t like talking at length about himself — a problem during Super Bowl week craziness.

“I think my advice is, ‘Man, we can cut out all this and just play football?’ he said. “I’m a guy that just wishes we coulda stayed in Philly, just practiced in Philly and stick to that routine and come out here Friday or Saturday.”