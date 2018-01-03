“Explosive” Zach LaVine impacting Windy City Bulls

Windy City Bulls coach Charlie Henry has good news about Zach LaVine.

“He looks good. He definitely looks good,” Henry told the Sun-Times. “He has his athleticism really back. Definitely looks explosive out there. Looks like he’s moving really well.”

LaVine, who is working to return from a torn ACL in his left knee he suffered in February, has been practicing with the Bulls’ G League affiliate as he goes through the final stages of his recovery. Henry said LaVine has taken contact and adjusted well to the live portions of practice, and been a positive influence on the young players with Windy City.

“He’s really been good for our young guys, to see his approach and how hard he works and the seriousness he brings to his job,” Henry said.

Zach LaVine, seen during Bulls media day, is practicing with the Windy City Bulls. | AP

Thanks to the Windy City Bulls’ schedule – they last played Saturday and won’t again until Friday in Fort Wayne – they’ve been able to string hard practices together. LaVine has been a part of those sessions while getting closer to his Bulls debut.

He’s also challenging his temporary Windy City teammates.

“It’s a great experience for our guys. They love getting a chance to measure themselves against a really good young NBA player every day,” Henry said. “It’s all positive on their end.”

When asked if LaVine could play in a game with Windy City, Henry said he had “no idea” and that Bulls management and the medical staff would make the call. But regardless of whether LaVine suits up for Windy City, he’s made an impact.

Henry said the Windy City players can benefit from LaVine’s focused approach and also what kind of teammate he’s been, even to guys who won’t be his teammates for that long.

“We’re part of the family but they’re not his direct teammates, with the exception of (two-way players Antonio Blakeney and Ryan Arcidiacono),” Henry said. “He’s just been a really positive contributor as far as creating an environment and he’s been really positive with our guys.”

Having LaVine around hasn’t changed things too much for Henry, even though he and Windy City realize how important their short-term player is to the future of the organization.

“The mindset doesn’t really change a whole lot. I’m focused on our Windy City Bulls and trying to get us better every day,” Henry said. “For the past week or so, Zach’s been a part of that so now you’re focused on just trying to coach him and trying to get him better just like you would any of your guys.

“The approach hasn’t really changed with Zach at practice. He’s just been a part of it and he’s been a great guy to have around.”

