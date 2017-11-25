Four big concerns to come out of a four-game Bulls trip gone wrong

Not exactly the four-game road trip that Fred Hoiberg was hoping for.

Forget the 0-4 record or the fact that the Bulls lost each game on the West Coast swing by an average of 24 points.

That effort and fight that they showed throughout the preseason and into the start of the regular season seems to have died a slow death.

That’s what was truly discouraging as far as Hoiberg was concerned.

“We’ve seen this before where we put our heads down, we don’t fight through it and we start separating and lose trust in each other,’’ Hoiberg told reporters after the 143-94 throttling suffered Friday night against Golden State. “That can’t continue to happen. If we don’t learn that soon, we’re going to keep getting our ass kicked.’’

Not a good look.

The third-year coach knows he’s taking the floor on a nightly basis already facing a talent deficiency, but what can’t happen is an effort deficiency. That’s how Hoiberg will be judged this season. It’s not about wins and losses. It’s about playing hard for the brand and for the coach.

Besides three quarters in Los Angeles on Tuesday, that didn’t happen.

Not the only bad look off the trip, either.

1. Off the Markkanen – Welcome to the Association, Rook, as for the first time this season the game didn’t look so easy for Lauri Markkanen.

The baby unicorn had a strong showing in Phoenix, but then shot just 9-for-42 (21 percent) from the field in the final three games, feeling a bit under the weather and definitely looking like he hit his first rookie wall of the season.

An off day on Saturday is hopefully the best remedy, but the 7-footer needs a big game to get out of the rut and get some confidence back.

2. Dunn deal – Like Markkanen, Kris Dunn had a strong showing against the Suns, was named the starter in Los Angeles, and then finished off the road trip with two shaky games.

Dunn is there for his defense, but letting Steph Curry light him up for 33 points in 27 minutes of work was definitely a step back for the second-year guard.

His offense is still in search of some consistency, but the defense has to be there on a nightly basis. The nice thing about Dunn is he has short-term memory and a ton of confidence in his ability.

3. No D in Boylen – Assistant coach Jim Boylen was brought over to help coach the defense. With Jimmy Butler gone and Tom Thibodeau’s defensive philosophies now gone with him, this current defense is a Boylen production.

A production that currently sits 23rd in the league, allowing 107.3 points per game. Led by Butler last season, they were sixth, allowing 102.4 points per game.

The Sun-Times reported last month that much of the defense used the previous two seasons were based on many Thibodeau tendencies, and maybe it’s time for Boylen to eat some pride and go back to it. What he’s doing now isn’t working.

4. Holiday road – Justin Holiday is a nice rotation player on a playoff team. Having to be counted on as the key contributor? That’s asking a lot, as the road trip displayed (shooting a combined 13-for-49).

What will be interesting for Hoiberg is what to do with the starting lineup once Zach LaVine is ready to make his season debut in mid-December? Do they slide Holiday to the three, benching Denzel Valentine? Do they move Holiday to the bench and let Valentine continue to develop?

No easy answers, and they seemingly aren’t getting an easier.