Giolito sharp in B game, White Sox defense not so in tie with A’s

MESA, Ariz. — The White Sox commited four errors in the game, and allowed four unearned runs in the ninth inning as the Oakland Athletics rallied for a 9-9 tie in Cactus League action Monday.

Giolito, Cease look sharp

As B games go, the Sox’ scrimmage against the Dodgers on the Camelback Ranch backfields had plenty to offer. Not only did prospect Luis Robert have a big day, but right-hander Lucas Giolito pitched three scoreless innings, commanding his fastball and curve while striking out three and walking one. Giolito was touched for two hits. The Sox gave prospect Dylan Cease the have a stadium stage in a Cactus League game, and he responded with two scoreless innings and four strikeouts.

Soria rebounds

After giving up five hits including a homer and two doubles to all five batters he faced in his spring debut, closer candidate Joakim Soria faced four batters, allowing only an infield single and no hard contact. Soria credited pitching coach Don Cooper with detecting a mechanical glitch on video, and the rest was Cactus League history. Soria, 33, stood taller, did not lean as he had against the Dodgers “and it made the pitches better,’’ he said. “This is the major leagues, man. This is not a joke. It’s a hard game and you have to adjust.’’

Stay hot

Matt Davidson missed his third homer, settling for his second double off the top of the center field wall. Davidson also singled to raise his average to .375 and drove in three runs, giving him 12. First baseman Matt Skole homered and doubled and drove in three runs. Yoan Moncada, leading off again, reached base three times with two singles and walk, and he stole a base.

Fit to be tied

Left-hander Ian Clarkin, one of the prospects acquired in the Yankees trade, was in the middle of the A’s four-run rally in the ninth that sent them home with a tie. Clarkin gave up three hits, walked two and threw two wild pitches in two innings, but all four of the runs against him in the ninth were unearned.

On deck

Brewers vs. White Sox, Wade Miley vs. Reynaldo Lopez, 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, 720-AM, whitesox.com.

*Miguel Gonzalez pitches Wednesday against the Reds, and James Shields makes his first Cactus League appearance Thursday in a split squad at the Rangers. Michael Kopech will face the Royals at Camelback Ranch Thursday as the Sox keep Shields from facing the team he’ll likely face on opening day in Kansas City.

Shields, 36, has been getting his innings in on the backfields in simulated games, continuing to work on his lower arm-slot helped him finish the 2017 season with an improved 4.33 ERA over his last 10 starts.

–Daryl Van Schouwen