Guard Zach LaVine pumps in 41 at The Mecca as Bulls end four-game losing streak

NEW YORK – The edict was issued Monday morning before the shootaround.

“Yeah, that was the first thing that was addressed,’’ Bulls rookie Chandler Hutchison said. “The moral victory stuff is kind of over. It’s getting kind of old. We’ve got to figure it out, no matter how it is. We’ve been given the gameplan and what to do to execute it out there, and we have to be able to do it.’’

Done. Not pretty by any means, but done.

Thanks to Zach LaVine’s career-high 41 points, the Bulls (3-8) ended a four-game losing streak, beating the New York Knicks 116-115 in double overtime at Madison Square Garden.

Nothing new for LaVine, who has scored at least 20 points in all 11 regular-season games. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t welcomed, especially with the Bulls unable to shake the Knicks most of the night and needing a hero in that fourth quarter and extra sessions.

LaVine had no problem throwing the tights and cape on, as 23 of his 41 points came after the third quarter. That included drawing the foul with 0.2 seconds left in the second overtime, and getting to the free throw line with the game tied.

LaVine hit the first and missed the second, but the Knicks were out of time and luck.

“You just get up for these types of games, regardless,’’ LaVine said of his night. “[The Garden is] the mecca. You hear about everybody throughout history, the greats always having great games here, so you get up for it. You can feel the energy in the gym. I was up for this game, and we earned this win.’’

And while it was a win, it should have come easier, as the Bulls walked a fine line the entire evening.

Not a surprise, considering the entire organization is currently walking a fine line.

It isn’t often that an NBA team can develop multiple young players, and at the same time claim they are trying to win games.

Coach Fred Hoiberg, however, said that’s exactly the current mission statement of his team, even down four crucial players in Lauri Markkanen (right elbow), Denzel Valentine (left ankle), Kris Dunn (left knee) and Bobby Portis (right knee).

“I think you can do both,’’ Hoiberg said. “It’s a matter of closing those. We’re trying to get one to build confidence as we have a young team and are trying to learn how to win.’’

The Bulls obviously went into tanking mode last season once they saw the season slipping away, disguising it as “development.’’

According to Hoiberg, however, there have been no conversations like that through the early part of this season, even with all the bodies in the training room.

“No, it hasn’t changed anything,’’ Hoiberg said. “The important thing is going out and competing every time you step out on the floor.’’

That’s the message that Hoiberg was making sure his players heard loud and clear on Monday – from veteran to rookie.

No one heard it louder than LaVine.

“I was doing what I had to do to get us the lead,’’ LaVine said. “They would come back and tie us, and I was getting tired of all that.’’

Besides the 41 points, LaVine also four assists, four rebounds and three steals, but also continued to struggle with ball security, finishing with eight turnovers.

Asked after the game if he is trying to show that he’s one of the best scorers in the game, LaVine had a quick reply.

“I want to be known as one of the best players in the NBA,’’ he said. “That’s what I go for.’’