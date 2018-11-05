‘A good day’ for Lauri Markkanen, as the Bulls big man moves closer to returning

NEW YORK – Fred Hoiberg was asked over the weekend if he had a feel for which one of his injured four players would be back first, and wasn’t about to start playing the guessing game.

The Bulls coach offered up a bit more clarity on Monday.

During the afternoon shootaround, both Lauri Markkanen (right elbow) and Denzel Valentine (left ankle) continued getting individual work in, but it was Markkanen that now seems to be ahead of the rest.

“Lauri had a good day as far as conditioning,’’ Hoiberg said. “Did more than he has. Denzel did some straight-ahead running and spot shooting, still has not cut on ankle.

“We’ll try to get Lauri in game shape as quickly as possible.’’

The original prognosis for a Markkanen return was mid to late November. Because it’s his shooting elbow there is concern on how it will affect his shot, but the fact that he’s able to condition his legs is huge.

Valentine said Monday afternoon went well, and he was walking without a limp, but the fact that he’s still not doing any lateral movement doesn’t exactly scream “quick return’’ anytime soon.

Then there’s obviously Bobby Portis (right knee) and Kris Dunn (left knee), who remain off the return radar for the time being.

What Hoiberg has insisted is the G-League Windy City Bulls will be a busy place for all four guys, especially because of how much more practice they can get in with the instructional team.

“When you miss an extended time like all four of our guys are going to miss before they come back into the mix, it’s tough,’’ Hoiberg said. “You lose all your conditioning. Nothing can compare to game-type action. We’re probably going to have to use Windy City for a couple of these guys to get them back on the floor based on our schedule. We have a lot of games in a short amount of time.’’

If Markkanen is the first player to return it should be somewhat seamless, especially with what his role will be. The second-year 7-footer would move right back into the starting lineup, playing alongside rookie Wendell Carter in the frontcourt.

Not so easy for Valentine, who has sat back and watched numerous young players fill his role off the bench.

“Before the season, I knew my role,’’ Valentine said, when asked if he knew what role would be awaiting him. “But at this point, I’ve been out. When I come back, I’ll accept my role. I’ll be happy just to be playing.’’

Niko’s back

Nikola Mirotic obviously wanted out of Chicago last season, so all but had to be traded in the eyes of the organization, but on Wednesday he’ll have a chance to show his former Bulls teammates exactly what they’re missing.

The Bulls travel to New Orleans, facing a Mirotic who entered Monday averaging a career high in minutes played per game (31.6), points (22.4), rebounds (10.9) and field-goal percentage (.507).

The Pelicans and Bulls played in the preseason, but Mirotic was nursing a sore ankle.

“I’m blessed the Bulls gave me the opportunity to be here,’’ Mirotic said then. “I’m not saying they used me the best way they could to improve my game, but just having the opportunity was great and I’m just thankful.’’

There will be obvious intrigue missing from the storyline, however, simply because Portis is sidelined.

Portis and Mirotic had issues with each other going back a few years, but erupting last training camp when Portis punched Mirotic in the face and broke his jaw.