Heyward’s hot hitting helps Cubs tie franchise record

Good contact leads to good luck.

That was the primary takeaway from Jason Heyward’s game-changing double in the first inning of the Cubs’ 2-0 win Saturday. His opposite field shot toward the gap should have been caught, but Pirates center fielder Starling Marte lost his footing on the wet grass as the ball sailed over his head and bounced to the wall.

“Fortunately, something good happened,” Heyward said with a grin.

The hit opened the door for a two-run inning as Ben Zobrist and Anthony Rizzo drove in one run apiece. It also marked the Cubs’ 94th consecutive game with an extra-base hit, which matched a franchise record.

The extra-base hit streak started Aug. 28, 2017. If the Cubs get an extra-base hit in the series finale, they will surpass the franchise record of 94 games that was set from May 5 to Aug. 15, 1995.

Joe Maddon said a mechanical adjustment has led to more opposite field drives from Heyward.

“It’s a matter of letting the ball get more deeply into the zone, but it’s also a matter of how you use your hands to get to it,” Maddon said. “There’s less push and there’s more snap in his swing right now, and I think that’s why you’re seeing those vicious line drives the other way. I just think his approach is outstanding right now.”

First things first

Kris Bryant went 510 career games without batting at the top of the order.

On Saturday, the 6-foot-5, 230 pound third baseman hit leadoff for the second time in as many games. Bryant went 0-for-2 with a hit by pitch, an intentional walk and a run scored after going 3-for-4 in his leadoff debut one day earlier.

Could Bryant see more action atop the lineup?

“I honestly don’t know,” Maddon said. “I’m playing it by feel on this one.”

Waiting on Yu

Yu Darvish has thrown on a flat surface but has yet to pitch off a mound in his recovery from right triceps tendinitis.

The club has not set a specific return date for Darvish, who went 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA before going on the disabled list May 23. The 31-year-old likely will need to go on an injury rehabilitation stint in the minor leagues whenever he is ready, Maddon said.

“He’s still just in ‘play catch’ mode,” Maddon said. “Everything is advancing, not quickly, but it’s advancing. I think by the end of next week, we should have a pretty good idea where we’re at.”

Making progress

Maddon said Carl Edwards Jr. is “trending well” as he recovers from inflammation in right shoulder that sent him to the disabled list May 30. However, he has not played catch since the injury.

“The strength level has really come back up, and (trainer PJ Mainville) is really pleased with his progress,” Maddon said.

Meanwhile, Eddie Butler is “still not ready” to come back from a strained right groin that sent him to the disabled list April 20. Butler went 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA in six relief appearances before he was sidelined.