Ice-out largemouth bass: Daily fishing pays off with Fish of the Week

Erik Brztowski caught ice out right on Thursday and landed a big largemouth bass in Cook County on a marabou jig. A couple days later he duplicated the feat with a big swimbait.

That is no surprise, as the 16-year-old emailed, “I do bass fishing in general every day.”

