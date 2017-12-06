It’s the winter to catch your personal best perch: Fish of the Week

Brian McCarrin nominated Michelle Parks of Dyer, Ind., who caught her personal best perch, a 15-incher, Saturday in the Cal Park area.

“I have fished Cal Park (by boat) area seven days in November and [Saturday] was the best-size day yet,’’ McCarrin emailed. “Fishing was slower, but everyone on board limited after four hours of fishing.’’

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).