Jerian Grant once again getting the starting nod over Kris Dunn

And just like that it’s Jerian Grant’s turn to run the point guard once again.

Coach Fred Hoiberg announced on Friday that Grant, who started the preseason opener in New Orleans, was getting the starting nod over Kris Dunn, starting against Milwaukee tonight at the United Center, along with Justin Holiday, Paul Zipser, Nikola Mirotic and Robin Lopez.

In the preseason debut, Grant finished with 11 points, nine assists, and more impressively, was a pluis-15 in the plus/minus category.

Dunn started Game 2 in Dallas, going 1-for-9 from the field and a minus-21 in plus/minus.

Not that Grant has won the starting job for the regular season, however, as the Bulls coach will continue tinkering with the lineups.

“We’re trying to get the right combinations,’’ Hoiberg said of the preseason mentality. “We want to get the best shooting lineup around certain guys. But the biggest thing we’re looking for is consistency.’’

Only Lopez, Zipser and Holiday have started all three games so far.

–As for Lauri Markkanen (back spasms), he took contact on Thursday, and the hope is he can make his preseason debut on Sunday.