Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson make their first returns back to the United Center

Jimmy Butler knows exactly how it works.

For the national broadcast team, the ESPN writer, just give them a generic soundbite to run with earlier this week.

The “It’s just another game’’ or the simple “I’ll always remember my time here in Chicago.’’

That usually pacifies the media beast for the time being.

Those close to Butler, however?

Friday was far from “just another game.’’

Back in early January, Butler admitted to the Sun-Times that he had Feb. 9 circled in his calendar. His teammates and coaching staff knew otherwise.

“He had it circled right when the schedule came out,’’ Taj Gibson said with a laugh last month.

Yes, Friday at the United Center was a homecoming for both Gibson and Butler, but for Butler it was definitely more personal.

The Bulls were the organization he had every intention of staying with. This was the place he wanted to try and build a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference. He made his intentions very clear to the front office, and in his estimation, they nodded their head in agreement and then lied to him.

Butler was traded to Minnesota on draft night, as the Bulls opted for the rebuild. That meant getting back Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and a swapping of draft picks, which brought back Lauri Markkanen.

Initially angry with what he felt was deception by general manager Gar Forman, Butler was not shy about expressing that.

Neither was his camp, evident by his long-time trainer Travelle Gaines tweeting out hours after the trade, “0-82. Worst culture in the league. I met drug dealers with better morals then their GM. He is a liar and everyone knows.’’

Admittedly, time healed most of the wounds for Butler.

He was able to recruit the likes of Gibson, Jeff Teague and Jamal Crawford to join him in Minnesota, as the Timberwolves are set to break a 13-year playoff drought. Butler is a huge reason why, as he continues playing at an All-Star level, while trying to teach his young teammates to understand the work that goes into succeeding at the NBA level on a daily basis.

Just ask his coach.

“He’s changed everything,’’ Tom Thibodeau said, when asked what Butler has meant to his new organization. “I was away from him for two years, but just seeing the growth in him in terms of leadership. I watched a lot of his games, so I knew what he was doing on the floor, but just to see the way he was with the players. How he practices, how he prepares, all that stuff. In many ways it reminds me of the way Luol [Deng] was with him.’’

Meanwhile, the Bulls have made sure to only say good things about Butler, including a touching tribute video played in the first quarter to honor the first returns of both Gibson and Butler.

Both players acknowledged the crowd and seemed emotional.

Short-lived, as Butler put up 20 first-half points and was on a mission to make his old organization pay.

Bulls VP of basketball John Paxson didn’t expect any less.

“The one thing we learned from Jimmy while he’s here, he’s motivated by a lot of things but he’s motivated by that chip on his shoulder,’’ Paxson said. “He’s survived, thrived his whole life by doing that. We have great respect for Jimmy.

“I told you when we moved him, one of the great people in this business, great professionals, was a wonderful representative of this organization. We don’t forget those things.’’

Unfortunately for the Bulls, neither does Butler.

Forgive? Maybe. Forget? Definitely not on Friday.