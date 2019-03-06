Jimmy Butler returns to the UC and makes it very clear that he’s never changing

Jimmy Butler has never been one to worry about his reputation.

The villain, the hero, the motivator, the distraction … all labels thrown his way, but all just noise in the former Bulls guard’s world.

So in making his return to where it all started on Wednesday, it wasn’t like he was going to go out of his way to start changing that mentality now.

“You know I don’t give a damn,’’ Butler said about how he’s been judged since being traded by the Bulls, to the Timberwolves, and now to the 76ers. “I go about everything the exact same way that I did [in Minnesota] that I do here [in Philadelphia] right now. Especially if I see something that’s wrong, I’m going to speak up on it.

“But like I said, these guys know where my heart is, the coaches know where my heart is. I just want to win. I want to bring the best out of everybody.’’

A concept that somehow got lost at times in his final season with the Bulls, and definitely got lost in Minnesota.

The Sun-Times was the first to report at the end of last season that Butler didn’t like the commitment, and far too often soft attitude from some of his Timberwolves teammates, specifically that of Karl-Anthony Towns. What frustrated Butler the most was all the talent he felt Towns was wasting.

He warned the organization of committing to core they were embracing, and when that fell on deaf ears, he played hardball demanding a trade just before camp started.

Minnesota finally moved him in early November, and while there were initially some growing pains with his Sixers teammates, Butler feels the likes of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are two young guys that actually get it. Foxhole-type players that embrace the push.

“That they just compete, talk a lot of [bleep] while doing it, so I really like it,’’ Butler said. “We all know how [Embiid] uses his social media so that just goes and puts the icing on the cake. But those guys go at one another like no one has ever seen, and they bring the best out of one another, that’s the best part about it. It’s easier for everyone to follow after that, including myself.’’

As far as where his relationship sits with former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau, Butler insisted that the idea that they somehow are in a rift is absolutely false.

Thibodeau was fired by the Timberwolves shortly after the Butler trade, but according to Butler they talk frequently.

“Hell yeah I talk to Thibs,’’ Butler said. “He called me today.

“I’m sure Thibs would tell you like I tell you. I’ll take all the blame. I’m sure he’ll say he’ll take it too. Somebody got to point the finger at somebody. But like I tell everybody, Thibs is a big part – and you can tell I’m smiling – because it’s the truth, he’s a big part of who I am today as a player.

“He gave me an opportunity after not letting me play at all my first couple of years. But then he saw something in me, and he let me rock a little bit. That’s my guy. He’s always in my ear talking to me about the game. To tell you the truth, believe it or not, he talked to me about life. He does.’’

What also didn’t change with Butler? His love for the city he began in his career in.

Before the game he was roaming the hallways, spending time with former Bulls personnel and hugging kids like a politician.

“Like I said this is still home for me,’’ Butler said. “This is where my career started.’’