John Paxson addresses the latest Nikola Mirotic-Bobby Portis drama

John Paxson didn’t call an impromptu press conference at the Advocate Center on Friday to hand out details about the latest Nikola Mirotic hardline-in-the-sand demands or defend the franchise in some way.

The Bulls VP of basketball operations instead wanted to offer up what had been a lost practice with this organization in recent years – a bit of transparency.

That’s exactly what he did.

The Sun-Times reported on Thursday that Mirotic and his group contacted the team’s front office in a 24-hour period prior to the tip-off against Atlanta, putting down a “me or him’’ ultimatum, with Mirotic insisting that when he is ready to return to action either Bobby Portis is gone or he wants to be.

Mirotic would have to waive his no-trade clause if the organization does stay with Portis and couldn’t be moved until mid-January, but that doesn’t seem to be an obstacle for the 26-year-old forward. Not after Portis put him in the hospital with a punch that broke two bones in his face and gave him a concussion.

“I’m not going to get into any specifics about what discussions we have had with any agents and players,’’ Paxson said. “What I do want to say is we’re really sensitive to this entire issue and what Niko is going through physically and mentally. We don’t have all the answers today. But just like in anything, as an organization we have to do what’s in our best interests. That’s the bottom line. And so we will.

“It’s not something that’s going to be resolved overnight. We’re going to continue to communicate with Niko and his representatives and find our way through this.’’

Translation: The Bulls aren’t going to be held hostage by trade demands until this entire situation is given every opportunity to work itself out.

Portis was suspended for the first eight games for his actions, and things could move forward this weekend with Mirotic now cleared for some light activity.

Activity, however, that has to be supervised by the Bulls.

Paxson’s hope was to get Mirotic in the building, and continue to let him and his camp know that they are sensitive to what has taken place.

A source told the Sun-Times that Mirotic feels like Portis’ punishment doesn’t match the damage done to his entire 2017-18 season, and Paxson was adamant in saying that’s not the case.

“I would disagree with that,’’ Paxson said of the idea that the Bulls don’t understand the severity of what Portis did. “We’ve reached out to Niko. Our medical staff is in contact with him every day. We want to get him back.

“In doling out the punishment to Bobby, that’s fairly unprecedented too what we did. Like I told you last week, we consulted with the league to make sure we were going about it the right way. We’re confident with what we did. I’ve never been in Niko’s position where something like that happens. We are trying to understand it and work with him and his people. But we can’t just do something for the sake of doing it.’’

As far as if Paxson feels this entire drama could have a happy ending, well, he wasn’t going to go out on that branch.

“I don’t know right now,’’ Paxson said. “Your hope is that as time goes on, there can be some communication where it gets resolved. But this is a unique situation. It really is. That’s why I say we don’t have all the answers today and not sure where it’s exactly going to go.’’