Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews to miss sixth straight game with upper-body injury

Jonathan Toews practiced for the second straight day Tuesday morning, but Joel Quenneville said he was “not cleared to play” from his upper-body injury, and will miss his sixth straight game Wednesday in St. Louis.

Both he and John Hayden (upper body) are still out, along with Anthony Duclair, who has yet to return to the ice after suffering a leg injury March 10 in Boston.

“We’ll see about the weekend,” Quenneville said about Toews.

Toews said he felt good again after Tuesday’s practice, so he’s certainly close. If he can’t return to the lineup by Saturday’s finale in Winnipeg, he’ll finish the season with a career-low 20 goals (he had 21 last season). His 52 points would also be a career-low for a full season (he had 48 during the 48-game lockout-shortened season in 2013).

Jonathan Toews hasn't played since a March 20 game against the Colorado Avalanche. (AP Photo)

Goalie shuffle

The Hawks sent goaltender Collin Delia back to Rockford on Monday and recalled veteran Jeff Glass for the final three games. J-F Berube will start Wednesday in St. Louis, but Glass figures to get one of the last two games, either Friday against the Blues or Saturday against the Jets.

“We wanted Collin back playing with Rockford,” Quenneville said. “He had a great run. We just wanted to reward him up here for a game or two.”

Delia split his two starts, winning his debut against the Jets (he left early with cramps, opening the door for emergency goalie Scott Foster to play), and lost to the Avalanche.

Delia said he was “grateful for the opportunity.”

“I think it’s a good learning experience — winning, losing, what have you,” he said.

Status Crow

Corey Crawford hasn’t been on the ice since an ill-fated road trip to Arizona on Feb. 12, so he’s obviously not returning from his head injury this season. Crawford will wind up missing 47 games — an insurmountable obstacle for this team. Quenneville seemed confident he’ll be back in time for next season.

“He’s still working his way every day in the gym now,” Quenneville said. “We expect him to be fine.”