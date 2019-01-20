Jonathan Toews scores hat trick as Blackhawks bring back old ways vs. Capitals

Washington Capitals right wing Brett Connolly (10) looks up at the video board as second from left Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo Nuccio DiNuzzo) ORG XMIT: CXA113

Jonathan Toews didn’t need any help with this one. He crossed a Washington Capitals defender, went top shelf and delivered an emphatic fist pump as hats rained from the seats.

The United Center roared, “Chelsea Dagger” blared and the Blackhawks mobbed Toews at the boards to celebrate his first hat trick in months.

In the middle of a miserable season, Toews looked as good Sunday as he did during the Hawks’ Stanley Cup runs in an 8-5 victory against the defending champions.

Toews’ three goals and two assists boosted his season total to 21 goals and 47 points. That means with 32 games left, he’s already surpassed last season’s 20 goals.

“He’s been a big producer for us ever since he came in the league,” Patrick Kane said. “We’d be lying if we said it’s surprising. Just kind of used to it from Johnny.”

Kane joined Toews in giving fans a blast from the past. He got a pair of goals, his 28th and 29th of the season, and extended his point streak to eight games.

Kane also took it upon himself to keep the Hawks above water.

When the momentum seemed to slide as the Capitals pulled within 4-3 early in the third period on a goal by John Carlson, it was Kane who responded 36 seconds later on the power play.

“We’ve been in that position this year where we’ve been up and kind of sat back in the third, so we wanted to keep playing,” Kane said. “[We got] in their end, hold onto the puck, we drew a penalty, got a power play and scored on the power play. That was a big difference right there.”

Their defense also looked somewhat revived — at least for the first two periods when they were breaking up passes. And Kane took notice.

“The biggest thing is we created a lot of offense from our defense,” he said. “Kind of played strong, made some quick plays in our end and next thing you know we got an odd-man rush or one-on-one or you’re coming up the ice with speed.”

The Hawks gave up three goals in the final period, but their defensive lapses didn’t lead to their demise for a change. Their offense carried them through and snapped their five-game losing streak in the process.

Although it’s not realistic for the Hawks to go out there and score eight goals on a good team, coach Jeremy Colliton believes his team can do a better job at controlling the puck.

“When you’re controlling things, you want to get something out of it – whether it’s goals or drawing penalties or generating pressure – and when they have their moments when they’re controlling things, you’ve got to survive,” Colliton said. “You’ve got to find a way to keep the puck out of your net. Get pucks out, win lines.”

Toews also doesn’t expect the Hawks to do this every game, but he believes the win gave them a much needed boost in confidence as they prepare their final game before the All-Star break.

“At the end of the day … it gives our team confidence when you see goals go in,” Toews said. “We played the way we played tonight in front of our fans, we heard the horn and the fans responding. It’s nice to play an exciting game in front of them and get a little something to cheer for.”

Even if it was just for an afternoon, the Hawks were fun again.