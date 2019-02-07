Phillies acquire All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto in trade with Marlins

The Phillies and Marlins have agreed to terms on a trade that will send All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto to Philadelphia, according to ESPN. Miami will receive catcher Jorge Alfaro and pitching prospects Sixto Sanchez and Will Stewart, as well as an international bonus slot.

The deal is reportedly done.

Realmuto, 27, has been one of the top catchers in baseball over the past three years. He’s coming off a 2018 campaign in which he batted .277/.340/.484, set a career-high with 21 home runs, earned his first All-Star appearance and won the Silver Slugger as the NL’s top hitting catcher.

The big piece heading to the Marlins is Sanchez, a 20-year-old right-hander who is widely considered one of the top pitching prospects in baseball. During the 2018 season, Sanchez recorded a 2.51 ERA with 45 strikeouts and 11 walks in 46.2 innings at the Advanced Class A level. He was ranked among baseball’s top 30 prospects entering the 2019 season by Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus and MLB.com.

Miami also receives an immediate replacement for Realmuto in Alfaro, who set a career-high by playing in 108 games for the Phillies last year. He’s batted .270/.327/.422 in 508 career plate appearances at the big league level.