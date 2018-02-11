Just Joshing? This time, Indianapolis Colts have a coach in Frank Reich

BLOOMINGTON, MN - JANUARY 31: Offensive coordinator Frank Reich of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on January 31, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

After the Josh McDaniels fiasco, the Indianapolis Colts finally found a new head coach, hiring Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, the NFL Network reported Sunday.

Reich, 56, was expected to fly to Indianapolis on Sunday night to seal the deal. He reportedly met with Colts general manager Chris Ballard on Friday.

