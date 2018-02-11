After the Josh McDaniels fiasco, the Indianapolis Colts finally found a new head coach, hiring Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, the NFL Network reported Sunday.
Reich, 56, was expected to fly to Indianapolis on Sunday night to seal the deal. He reportedly met with Colts general manager Chris Ballard on Friday.
NJ.com reported on how this will have a major impact on the Eagles’ coaching staff a week after their Super Bowl victory.
Reich makes a ton of sense for the Colts, who already have a quarterback in place and need an offensive minded head coach to come in and save their franchise player. Reich has done an excellent job with the Eagles and the appeal of hiring the Super-Bowl-winning coordinator would be an easy sell for the Colts.