Keep hope alive, Bears fans! 0.1 percent chance to make NFL playoffs

Despair not! All hope is not lost Bears fans!

The Bears have a 0.1 percent chance of making the NFL playoffs, according to MakeNFLPlayoffs.com.

The team, who has never won more than two consecutive games this season, must win each of the final six games — against the Eagles, 49ers, Bengals, Lions, Browns and Vikings. Even if they do that, there’s only a 6.1 percent chance of making the playoffs.

So, there’s the smallest of chances. They’re not mathematically eliminated — perhaps realistically eliminated — but not technically eliminated. That’s more than we can say for the Browns (0-10), who were eliminated after week 11 and the 49ers (1-9), who were eliminated after week 10.

Bears Quarterback Mitch Trubisky takes the snap during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on Nov. 19, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

It’s a tall task for the Bears and taking that first step on Sunday won’t be easy. Their opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) are stone-cold locks to win the NFC East division (99 percent) and make the playoffs. The Bears are a 13 1/ 2 -point underdog on Sunday.

