Kris Dunn and his Bulls teammates win again, ignoring all the rebuild talk

MILWAUKEE – Kris Dunn is always in attack mode.

That is until Tuesday.

Asked if he’s ever been associated with a fan base that actually wants to see their team lose games like many Bulls fans do this season, Dunn smiled and started to shake his head.

“I’ve never heard of that in my life, and that’s why it’s really hard to answer that question,’’ Dunn said. “It’s like who doesn’t like winning? It’s almost a lose-lose situation by answering that question.

“We’re not going to go out there to lose. We work hard every single day. We’re professionals at the end of the day, people have families. Our job is not to lose on purpose.

“The last few weeks haven’t been an accident. We feel like we can play with anyone.’’

Milwaukee once again was the latest to find that out, as the Bulls beat the Bucks for the second time in the last few weeks, this time a 115-106 win at the Bradley Center.

It was their eighth win in their last 10 games, improving their record to 11-22.

So much for tanking for the rebuild.

“That’s a belief,’’ Dunn said, taking it a step further and not backing down from talking about a playoff push. “You gotta set goals for yourself. Eventually, if you do that you can achieve them. We’re not going to go out here and say we’re going to lose a bunch of games. We set goals for ourselves and we showed them in the last few weeks. We’re together, we play hard, play physical, and when we’re executing we can play with any team. We honestly believe that.’’

A belief made possible since Nikola Mirotic returned from seven weeks on the sidelines recovering from a practice altercation with Bobby Portis.

The Bulls had lost 10 straight games before Mirotic returned, and have now gone 8-2 with their stretch four back in the rotation. In those 10 games, Mirotic has scored 20 or more points in five of them, including Tuesday against the Bucks (17-15) when he put in 24.

Don’t discount his defense, however.

Mirotic has not only shown up for the Bulls offense, but has been key in making sure the communication is working on the defensive end.

“Obviously look at our record since Niko’s been back, but another key is we got David [Nwaba] back at that same time,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of the effort against Milwaukee. “You’ve got two guys out there that understand what you’re trying to do. Two guys that are going to go out there and battle whoever they’re guarding. You look at our defense and where it’s gone since Niko’s been back, since David’s been back, and that’s been a big difference in our team.’’

Then there was Dunn, who continued to excel in his second NBA season. The point guard not only put in 20 points, but handed out 12 assists.

He also continued showing that edge that scouts loved coming out of college, getting tangled up with Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton with 16.9 seconds left in the game, as the two crashed to the floor and had to be separated.

Each player was handed double technical fouls and ejected from the game, and as Dunn explained afterward, he won’t back down form any player – veteran or not.

“At that point and time it doesn’t really matter who it is,’’ Dunn said of the incident. “I just try and protect myself. We got tangled up, went down to the ground, leave it at that.

“Once they told me I was ejected I just walked away.’’