WATCH: Kris Dunn’s scary fall took a chunk out of the United Center floor

After stealing the ball against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday and exploding to the basket for an uncontested dunk, Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn tried to hang on to the rim to slow down his momentum.

What happened next was downright scary.

Dunn was unable to grab the rim and fell face first onto the United Center floor, sending a gasp through the crowd.

Brutal scene in Chicago. It looks like Kris Dunn broke a bunch of teeth falling face first to the floor pic.twitter.com/1IgeEdBH2B Bulls guard Kris Dunn took a horrific face-first fall during a game against the Warriors. — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) January 18, 2018

Dunn laid on the floor as trainers and staff came to his aid. The Bulls guard finally sat up, revealing a bloody mouth and some unplanned dental work.

After the game, Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg addressed Dunn’s injury and added this: “He didn’t lose teeth. There was a good little chunk that he took out of the floor. He’s being evaluated. Tough kid.”

The team released this statement on Dunn’s injury: “Kris Dunn chipped and dislocated two front teeth when he fell with 2:52 left in the fourth quarter in tonight’s game. He was also evaluated for a potential concussion and at this time is clear of concussion symptoms. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow.”

The Warriors went on to win the game 119-112.