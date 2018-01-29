Kris Dunn on the shelf hurts, but Zach LaVine needs to be better for the Bulls

The Bulls are 3-7 without Kris Dunn this season.

So the built-in excuse for this current four-game drought is an obvious one: The second-year point guard is the pace in Fred Hoiberg’s space and pace offense.

Just look at the previous seven games before Dunn smashed his face on the United Center floor and went into the concussion protocol.

He had at least eight assists in each of those contests over that span, while averaging 13.4 points. Yes, the record was only 4-3, but it was a nasty part of the schedule in which they had to face six teams with playoff potential.

Without Dunn in the lineup?

The ball-handling has been a problem late in games when the opposition applies pressure, the offense has bogged down, and Dunn’s 2.1 steals per game have also been missed on the other side of the ball.

Basically, Dunn is winning even when his team isn’t, just from a value standpoint.

Hoiberg said on Monday that Dunn is starting to improve and will make the upcoming three-city road trip despite no timetable for a return, however, there is more to the current rut than just missing Dunn.

Hoiberg can have all boot-camp-style practices he wants, but until Zach LaVine can find a consistent rhythm, as well as better shot selection, the offensive struggles aren’t about to go away.

“We gotta get better shots,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked about LaVine’s recent play.

LaVine’s 5-for-28 shooting over the last two games obviously stands out, but his dry spell has been longer than that. Over his last five games he’s 22-for-67 (33 percent) from the field, while shooting just 7-for-25 (28 percent) from three-point range.

The last time LaVine was this bad over a five-game span?

Go back to his second year, when the guard went 14-for-47 (30 percent) from the field in five games from Mar. 26 through April 3, as a member of the Timberwolves.

“I just got to get more into the game from the jump,’’ LaVine said. “I feel like it’s a work in progress with me trying to get that rhythm back. I just got to be better. I’ve been two games good, two games bad, three games good, two games bad. I just got to work my way through that.’’

Obviously missing 11 months after undergoing left anterior cruciate ligament surgery plays a big factor in LaVine’s latest search for a consistent rhythm, and that’s why Hoiberg has simplified things by taking the back-up point guard duties away from LaVine and letting Denzel Valentine handle that.

“Denzel is a guy that you can put the ball in his hands and he’s going to make plays,’’ Hoiberg said. “He did it in college, and it’s something that we’ve done quite a bit this year coming off of actions.’’

Almost lost in the four-game losing streak is the effect Dunn’s absence and LaVine’s struggles have played out for rookie Lauri Markkanen.

Before Dunn went down, he and Markkanen had a nice two-man pick-and-roll/pick-and-pop game going, and it was supposed to get even more lethal with LaVine on the floor because of LaVine’s ability to create his own shot as well as shoot from outside.

Instead, the domino effect of LaVine’s struggles has Markkanen shooting just 6-for-23 (26 percent) from three-point range, as well as getting fewer attempts from outside – down from 6.3 attempts per game to just 4.6 in the last five games.

“We’ve got to have that confidence back,’’ Hoiberg said. “You have to have that in this league if you want any chance of winning.’’