Kyle Hendricks among 3 arb-eligible Cubs to sign; Bryant still working on deal

The Cubs reached agreement with three of their six arbitration-eligible players as they neared Friday’s deadline for exchanging salary-arbitration figures, including key starter Kyle Hendricks on a $4.175 million contract for 2018.

The three one-year deals also include a $4.25 million contract for left-handed reliever Justin Wilson and a $950,000 deal with utility infielder Tommy La Stella.

Among the remaining three unsigned early Friday afternoon was 2016 National League MVP Kris Bryant, who could be in line for a first-year arbitration record exceeding $10 million. The Phillies and first baseman Ryan Howard – who also had an MVP and Rookie of the Year award at that service-time level — set that mark in 2008.

The Cubs paid Bryant $1.05 million in 2017, which was a record by $50,000 for a pre-arbitration-eligible player.

Bryant homers during the playoffs.

Earlier Friday, the Blue Jays settled with third baseman Josh Donaldson – the former Cubs farmhand – for an overall one-year arbitration contract record of $23 million. Donaldson is in his final winter of eligibility.

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell and right-hander Justin Grimm also are eligible for arbitration.

