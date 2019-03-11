Redskins signing Landon Collins to 6-year, $84 million contract: report

The Redskins have agreed to sign Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins to a massive six-year, $84 million contract, according to NFL Network. The deal, which comes during the NFL’s legal tampering period and can’t be made official until Wednesday, could shake up a crowded market for a position that’s typically not paid as much as others in the league.

Collins, 25, made three consecutive Pro Bowls in his last three seasons as a member of the Giants. However, he became a free agent this offseason after New York opted not to place the franchise tag on him. In the end, it’s looking like a positive development for Collins, who has now agreed to the largest contract ever given to a safety.

The Redskins, in addition to poaching one of their rivals’ key players, are getting a playmaker who provides a new dynamic to their secondary.

Collins recorded at least 96 tackles in each of his four seasons, including a career-high 125 along wth 13 passes defended and four sacks during a breakout 2016 when he was named All-Pro. The safety didn’t keep up that level of play over the last two years, but still returned to the Pro Bowl each season as one of the Giants’ top defenders.

No safety in NFL history has signed a deal larger than the $78 million contract Eric Berry agreed to with the Chiefs, according to Over The Cap. In fact, Collins is just the third safety ever to agree to a deal worth more than $50 million in potential money after Berry and Harrison Smith.

There are several other prominent safeties on the free agent market this offseason, including Earl Thomas, Adrian Amos, Tyrann Mathieu and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. Collins’ reported deal could be good news for them, too.