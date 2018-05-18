‘Last Chance U’ grad John Franklin determined to make most of chance with Bears

When you can run like John Franklin, it seems like you’ll always get one last chance.

A back-up quarterback at Florida State (2013-14), East Mississippi Community College (2015) and Auburn (2016) and a wide receiver at Florida Atlantic last season, Franklin parlayed a tryout at the Bears’ rookie mini-camp into a spot on the offseason roster — as a defensive back. It’s a position he acknowledges he knows little about. Very little.

“Nothing actually,” said Franklin, who was featured in the hit Netflix series, “Last Chance U” while at East Mississippi juco. “I never played defense until I went to Seattle’s rookie mini-camp last week. That was the first time I ever played defense in my life. But it prepared me to come here in mini-camp and do extremely well. So I’m thankful that I got the chance to do that before I came here.”

It seems like the longest of long shots to enter the NFL playing a position you’ve never played before, but Franklin’s speed and athleticism at least add some plausible intrigue to this scenario. Franklin was a football/track star in high school in south Florida and ran a leg on Florida State’s ACC championship 4 x 100 meter relay team as a sophomore in 2014.

Franklin, who caught seven passes for 95 yards and a touchdown and rushed 16 times for 229 yards (14.3 avg.) and two touchdowns last season, likely will have to make an impact as a kick returner to have any shot at even a practice-squad spot with the Bears. As a senior in high school he returned a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown in an all-star game, but doesn’t have extensive experience in the return game either.

But besides all that athletic ability, Franklin also has one other thing going for him — he learns well. He had a 4.2 grade-point average in high school (and also was honored for more than 500 hours of community service) and graduated from Auburn with a degree in Public Administration despite playing football at three colleges in four years.

“The defense, I pick up real fast because I know what it looks like as a quarterback. I know what I’m facing. I know how to stop it,” Franklin said. “I’m just learning physically to train my body how to stop it. So mentally, I feel like I’m ahead of somebody that just moved over [to defense]. I learned everything from the eyes of the person looking across the field — that’s one of my biggest advantages and I’m using that. Once I get comfortable physically, I’ll be able to add that piece to it.”

It’s hard to say where Franklin fits in — the Bears would not make defensive coordinator Vic Fangio or secondary coach Ed Donatell available for this story. But the veteran coaching figures to only help Franklin.

“It’s definitely tough running forward for most of your life and now you’re running backwards,” veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara said. “Ed Donatell is great with details and great at coaching guys. I think this is the best spot for him to be, because of the coaching.”

Making an impression at a new position is difficult with 90 players on the roster. But Franklin is eager for the challenge. It might be his last last chance.

“Last week was my first week playing [defense] and I feel like I’m 10 times better already,” Franklin said. “I can’t be Richard Sherman tomorrow. But I can work [on] one ting and once I get that perfected I can move to the next. I know it’s a quick thing, but I’m focused and ready to take advantage of this opportunity.”