Howard Brown union ratifies first contract after 17 months of negotiations

Howard Brown Health’s union employees have ratified their first contract after more than 17 months of negotiations.

Employees overwhelmingly approved the three-year contract, which raises workers’ pay by an average of 7%. The agreement also includes a minimum wage of $19.23, insurance for part-time employees and layoff protections.

About 85% of the 360-member union, which includes Brown Elephant employees as well as medical staff, cast ballots. Howard Brown Health Workers United said the contract was ratified on a 289-7 vote.

Olivia Prager, a Howard Brown union bargaining committee member, said the new contract would mean more streamlined patient care and increased retention of employees.

“Hopefully this contract marks the beginning of an improved relationship between leadership and staff, along with more equitable and livable working conditions,” Prager said. “This is not only a win for the HBH staff, but for our entire community that has shown us unwavering support since the start.”

Interim President and CEO Robin Gay — who took over in February when David Munar stepped down — said she was “thrilled” the contract was ratified.

“In our 50-year history, this is a crucial milestone where our colleagues’ voices are heard and respected,” Gay said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to work together to advance our mission of providing affirming health care and social services.”

The contract comes after two strikes followed layoffs in December 2022. The company said the layoffs were needed to fill an estimated $12 million budget gap attributed to changes in pharmaceutical legislation and the end of COVID-19 assistance programs.

In March, the National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against Howard Brown Health, saying it “found merit” in claims of bad faith bargaining from the organization.

It later reinstated 24 of the laid-off employees and more than 30 others were ordered to receive back pay for the time they spent unemployed.

Howard Brown has challenged the settlement agreement and is in ongoing discussions with the union and NLRB to review proposed back pay for laid-off employees. The company hopes to settle all cases ahead of an October court date a Howard Brown spokesperson said.