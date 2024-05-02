The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 2, 2024
Health Money News

Howard Brown union ratifies first contract after 17 months of negotiations

Howard Brown Health Workers United said 98% of votes cast supported ratifying the contract.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Howard Brown union ratifies first contract after 17 months of negotiations
Howard Brown Health workers and their supporters march during a strike outside a center in Uptown.

Union workers at Howard Brown Health overwhelmingly approved its first contract.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Howard Brown Health’s union employees have ratified their first contract after more than 17 months of negotiations.

Employees overwhelmingly approved the three-year contract, which raises workers’ pay by an average of 7%. The agreement also includes a minimum wage of $19.23, insurance for part-time employees and layoff protections.

About 85% of the 360-member union, which includes Brown Elephant employees as well as medical staff, cast ballots. Howard Brown Health Workers United said the contract was ratified on a 289-7 vote.

Olivia Prager, a Howard Brown union bargaining committee member, said the new contract would mean more streamlined patient care and increased retention of employees.

“Hopefully this contract marks the beginning of an improved relationship between leadership and staff, along with more equitable and livable working conditions,” Prager said. “This is not only a win for the HBH staff, but for our entire community that has shown us unwavering support since the start.”

Interim President and CEO Robin Gay — who took over in February when David Munar stepped down — said she was “thrilled” the contract was ratified.

“In our 50-year history, this is a crucial milestone where our colleagues’ voices are heard and respected,” Gay said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to work together to advance our mission of providing affirming health care and social services.”

The contract comes after two strikes followed layoffs in December 2022. The company said the layoffs were needed to fill an estimated $12 million budget gap attributed to changes in pharmaceutical legislation and the end of COVID-19 assistance programs.

In March, the National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against Howard Brown Health, saying it “found merit” in claims of bad faith bargaining from the organization.

It later reinstated 24 of the laid-off employees and more than 30 others were ordered to receive back pay for the time they spent unemployed.

Howard Brown has challenged the settlement agreement and is in ongoing discussions with the union and NLRB to review proposed back pay for laid-off employees. The company hopes to settle all cases ahead of an October court date a Howard Brown spokesperson said.

Next Up In News
Asleep at the march? ACLU says Chicago may be unprepared for Democratic Convention protests
Kia, Hyundai owners can get free anti-theft upgrade this weekend
Netflix looks to curb password sharing, considers ads
Aiming to predict COVID, future pandemics better, CDC opens infectious diseases forecasting center
Joliet farmers wrangle cows thrown from semitrailer after crash on Interstate 80
1 killed, 3 wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago
The Latest
Justin Fields
Bears
Could Justin Fields return kicks for the Steelers?
As unlikely as that sounds — and may prove to be — the idea has at least been floated in Pittsburgh, where the Bears traded their quarterback March 16.
By Patrick Finley
 
Consumer Financial Health
Personal Finance
With credit card debt on the rise, consumers should watch their FICO score
If consumers are disappointed in a lower-than-expected score or a significant drop, it’s helpful to understand what factors into that number, according to an expert.
By Jackie Dulen | For the Sun-Times
 
Embarras River flanked by trees and shrubs, with a bridge in the distance.
Other Views
Why does Illinois' Department of Natural Resources claim the public has no right to 98% of waterways?
For decades, the department and many local law enforcement agencies have erroneously sided with landowners who want to keep the public far from their private lands.
By Maggie Bruns
 
Northwestern’s Deering Meadow is filled with signs and tents as protesters denounce the crisis in Gaza
Columnists
Student protesters hold their breath, turn blue, waiting for the intractability of Gaza to resolve itself
Classes disrupted, fellow students threatened, clashes with police, and the yo-yo story has to wait.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Numerous tents fill the University of Chicago's Main Quadrangle, comprising student protesters' pro-Palestinian encampment against the war in Gaza.
Israel-Hamas War
Students at Chicago's college Gaza encampments hope police, threats stay away
Tensions were higher Tuesday when hundreds of New York police officers raided Columbia University and City College of New York while a group of counterprotesters attacked a student encampment at UCLA.
By Nader IssaCindy Hernandez, and 1 more
 