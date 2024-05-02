The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 2, 2024
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Business

MeTV Toons, a new classic animation channel, coming in June from Chicago's Weigel Broadcasting

The national outlet will feature such cartoon favorites as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Scooby-Doo and Tom & Jerry.

By  Darel Jevens
   
Bugs Bunny is among the characters coming to the new MeTV Toons channel.

ABC

Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Scooby-Doo are about to have another TV home courtesy of the Chicago company behind the MeTV Network.

Weigel Broadcasting Co. said Thursday it’s about to launch MeTV Toons, a national network dedicated to classic animation. The premiere day is June 25.

The project teams up Weigel with entertainment conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery, which controls the rights to almost every classic cartoon character that isn’t owned by Disney, including Bugs, Daffy, Scoob, Tom & Jerry, the Jetsons, the Flintstones, Yogi Bear and Popeye.

In addition, MeTV Toons will present the antics of non-Warner characters including Rocky and Bullwinkle, Woody Woodpecker, Casper, Betty Boop and Speed Racer.

The channel will be offered to cable and satellite services as well as platforms for streaming.

Serving as the voice of MeTV Toons will be actor Bob Bergen, who has lent his voice to Porky Pig, Tweety, Marvin the Martian and other Warner Bros. favorites.

The flagship MeTV Network, devoted largely to nostaglic reruns of old TV series, has been embracing animation in recent years, notably with the morning show “Toon In With Me,” featuring original sketches interspersed with classic cartoons.

Weigel also owns Chicago broadcast stations WCIU, WMEU and WWME and owns or co-owns the national outlets Movies!, Catchy Comedy, H&I, Start TV, Dabl and Story Television.

