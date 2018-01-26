Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.

Stormy Daniels | Getty Images

The long-anticipated wait is over — Team LeBron and Team Steph have been chosen for the NBA All-Star GameAlex DeBrincat and the Blackhawks break out with a 5-1 victory over the Red Wings as they head to the All-Star break … White Sox sell out SoxFest … White Sox prospect Michael Kopech thinks he’s ready for the show, but that’ll be up to manager Rick RenteriaBears’ draft season is about to begin … Watch out Cubbies, the Brewers just got a lot strongerIllini AD is good with Lovie Smith and Brad Underwood … Legendary Mount Carmel football coach Frank Lenti opens up about his dismissal … This Tiger Woods comeback looks for real … Vince McMahon is bring back the XFL and thinks games can be played in less than two hoursJimmy Kimmel announced he’s having porn star Stormy Daniels on his show Tuesday, just after President Trump‘s State of the Union address.

