The NFL end-zone celebrations this season are often more entertaining than the touchdown that put them there.
Such was the case for the Detroit Lions after T.J. Jones caught a pedestrian 3-yard touchdown pass from Matt Stafford Saturday to put his team ahead 13-0 against the Chicago Bears.
Some of Lions formed a line and performed the signature leg-kick routine made famous by the Radio City Rockettes in their holiday shows.
The Lions just pulled off a Rockettes touchdown celebration. pic.twitter.com/BWCUvFVvsS
— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 16, 2017
If you think this was just some thrown-together impromptu celebration, think again. Seems the Lions had some pretty good coaching for their timely dance routine.
Here’s a little more about choreographer Keegan-Michael Key, aka Boogie Down Brown.
Fortunately for the Lions, no one pulled a hamstring.
Go ahead and judge who kicks it better — the Lions or the real Rockettes.