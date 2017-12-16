Lions perform Rockettes holiday TD celebration

The NFL end-zone celebrations this season are often more entertaining than the touchdown that put them there.

Such was the case for the Detroit Lions after T.J. Jones caught a pedestrian 3-yard touchdown pass from Matt Stafford Saturday to put his team ahead 13-0 against the Chicago Bears.

Some of Lions formed a line and performed the signature leg-kick routine made famous by the Radio City Rockettes in their holiday shows.

The Lions just pulled off a Rockettes touchdown celebration. pic.twitter.com/BWCUvFVvsS — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 16, 2017

If you think this was just some thrown-together impromptu celebration, think again. Seems the Lions had some pretty good coaching for their timely dance routine.

Nice work, @KeeganMKey. Boogie Down Brown taught the Lions to do the Rockettes touchdown dance. pic.twitter.com/X9HaQZjrhw — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 16, 2017

Here’s a little more about choreographer Keegan-Michael Key, aka Boogie Down Brown.

Ever wonder where teams go to get help creating their TD celebrations? Boogie Down Brown is at your service. (cc: @KeeganMKey @Lions) pic.twitter.com/L0u1SwEcLc — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2017

Fortunately for the Lions, no one pulled a hamstring.

Go ahead and judge who kicks it better — the Lions or the real Rockettes.