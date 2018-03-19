Loyola, Porter Moser in talks about ‘ripping up old contract’ for richer deal

Loyola coach Porter Moser has enjoyed an intense national spotlight over the last week after the 11th-seeded team upset two nationally ranked opponents to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1985.

Coming off the Ramblers’ first 30-win season in program history, Moser’s value has significantly jumped — something not lost on athletic director Steve Watson.

Watson told the Sun-Times that Loyola and Moser have been discussing a new contract in recent weeks.

“We started talking about an extension and ripping up the old contract and doing something a little different with him,” Watson said. “Obviously, [we’re] focusing on Thursday’s game, but we’ve been talking about his contract.”

Watson wouldn’t get into specifics but said the two have “definitely discussed” a raise.

“I can tell you this,” Watson said, “we want Porter to be our coach for a long, long time.”

Moser signed a five-year extension after last season that ties him to Loyola through the 2021-22 season.

Loyola’s latest “990” tax form — a document the university must file with the IRS and make publicly available as a condition of its nonprofit status — shows Moser was paid a base salary of $420,211 from mid-2015 through mid-2016.

This is a developing story.