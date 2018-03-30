Loyola says it’ll take a team effort to limit Michigan’s Wagner in Final Four

Loyola said it'll take a team effort to defend Moritz Wagner Saturday in Final Four. | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO — Michigan possesses a beast different than anything Loyola has experienced this season. And it comes in the form of a 6-foot-11, 245-pound stretch-five named Mortiz Wagner.

Loyola forward Aundre Jackson believes Wagner is Michigan’s biggest weapon, which Wagner took as a compliment to his hard work.

When asked how he would feel about being the villain in Loyola’s Cinderella story, Wagner responded: “What else is new?”

The matchup between Loyola freshman Cameron Krutwig, who is a 6-foot-9, 260-pound center, and Wagner, a junior at Michigan, is an interesting mismatch — or in Loyola coach Porter Moser’s words: “a matchup dilemma.”

Wagner has the ability to stretch the floor and shoot from the perimeter on top of his other big-man duties. He’s shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Krutwig, on the contrary, is a little more traditional to the role of his position and plays a more physical game.

“We’ve never seen a guy that can shoot it at such a high level like him off the pick-and-pop and that can drive it,” Krutwig said. “We’ve played bigs that are more perimeter-oriented, but we’ve never played a big that can shoot like him.”

“It’s going to be definitely a chess match.”

In preparation for Loyola’s Final Four matchup Saturday against Michigan, Moser said the Ramblers have been working on a game plan to limit Wagner’s opportunities.

While Krutwig will try to stand his ground, it’ll take a team effort to defend Wagner, according to Clayton Custer.

“We’re a team defense,” Custer said. “It’s five guys trying to stop the ball. And Cameron has been really good … But he’s going to have a lot of help from us too.

“We’re going to make it hard on him and we’re going to help Cam as much as possible because we think Cameron can really help us on the offensive end.”

Jackson, who might also play a key role in helping defend against Wagner given his athleticism, also called on the entire team to step up against Wagner. Jackson added that he’s confident the Ramblers can stick to their rotation plan that they’ve been working on.