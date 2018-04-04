Watch Jack Nicklaus’ grandson hit a hole-in-one at Masters Par-3 Contest

Jack Nicklaus has a lot of special memories from his playing days at Augusta National, but it’s his grandson who added to the family ledger with an incredible one-in-hole at the 2018 Masters Par-3 Contest. Nicklaus’ grandson, Gary, was caddying for him during the event and decided to step up to the tee on the eighth hole.

What followed is a moment that’ll go down in family history:

Watch Jack Nicklaus' grandson, Gary, ace the final hole of the 2018 Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/pk2FTqprwv — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 4, 2018

The gallery slowly erupting as the ball moved closer to the hole is truly amazing to behold. It’s the kind of moment, with so many fans cheering, that’s typically reserved for golf’s stars, not the grandson of one. Nicklaus, who is known as one of the greatest golfers of all-time, tried to fight back tears as everyone celebrated.

The Par-3 Contest is one of the most laid back events held during the golf season each year, full of top players hanging out with their families and having a good time together. Moments like this are why it’s so fun to watch.