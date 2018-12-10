Bears coach Matt Nagy teased on TV and Twitter — for his visor

As the Bears’ defense was bullying the Rams on “Sunday Night Football,” head coach Matt Nagy was receiving national attention — but not for what you might think.

Nagy was ribbed on national television — and Twitter — for his decision to expose his bald head in below-freezing temperatures by wearing a sun visor. At night.

The joking started even before the kickoff of the Bears-Rams game. NBC correspondent Liam McHugh asked Nagy on “Football Night in America” if he was planning on wearing the headwear despite the low 20s forecast.

“One-hundred percent,” Nagy responded. “There’s no other way for me so I’m sticking with it.”

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy argues a call during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Chicago. | David Banks/Associated Press

After Nagy signed off, NBC cut back to the studio where a laughing Tony Dungy, who beat the Bears in the Super Bowl when he was head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, mimicked putting a cap over his own bald head.

“Bad call on the visor, Matt,” Dungy said. “Bald head, get that stocking cap out, please.”

Nagy has worn a visor at every Bears game except two this season. He subbed out his signature headwear for a stocking cap for the Bears’ wins over the Jets and Lions on Oct. 28 and Nov. 11.

But on Sunday night, despite temperatures of 29 degrees with a 25-degree wind chill at kickoff, Nagy proudly sported the visor — even while wearing a heavy winter coat and gloves.

Viewers took to Twitter to weigh in.

Explain Nagy’s visor. It’s 12 degrees. Winter coat ✅. Ski gloves ✅. Visor? pic.twitter.com/XdVEE0cTCF — McMurray, Pete (@PeteMcMurray) December 10, 2018

Others believed Nagy’s choice was “brave” and deserved “respect.”

Gotta respect Nagy for still rocking the visor tonight #visorguy @WaddleandSilvy — Owen (@OwenLump) December 10, 2018

Nagy wearing a visor in this weather is a huge power move — TW (@TomWengren) December 10, 2018

Matt Nagy….you sly-fox in a visor in 20 degree Chicago weather. #LAvsCHI pic.twitter.com/fJVLv03xov — Dave Wilmot (@DangerDW82) December 10, 2018

Still others called the visor “all-time stupid.”

As a bald person I can say this. Matt Nagy wearing a visor in the cold is all time stupid. One of the perks of being bald is that you can wear winter hat with no repercussions after taking it off. — Danny Hahn  (@Dannnicus) December 10, 2018

My ears get cold every time Nagy is on-camera. Dude, swap that visor for a nice warm hat. #footballmom #LARvsCHI — sarah stanley (@stanleymom70) December 10, 2018

With the Bears’ success, will the visor become a hot Christmas gift? Nagy inspired at least one Bears fan to invest in one this winter.