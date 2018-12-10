Bears coach Matt Nagy teased on TV and Twitter — for his visor
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
As the Bears’ defense was bullying the Rams on “Sunday Night Football,” head coach Matt Nagy was receiving national attention — but not for what you might think.
Nagy was ribbed on national television — and Twitter — for his decision to expose his bald head in below-freezing temperatures by wearing a sun visor. At night.
The joking started even before the kickoff of the Bears-Rams game. NBC correspondent Liam McHugh asked Nagy on “Football Night in America” if he was planning on wearing the headwear despite the low 20s forecast.
“One-hundred percent,” Nagy responded. “There’s no other way for me so I’m sticking with it.”
After Nagy signed off, NBC cut back to the studio where a laughing Tony Dungy, who beat the Bears in the Super Bowl when he was head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, mimicked putting a cap over his own bald head.
“Bad call on the visor, Matt,” Dungy said. “Bald head, get that stocking cap out, please.”
Nagy has worn a visor at every Bears game except two this season. He subbed out his signature headwear for a stocking cap for the Bears’ wins over the Jets and Lions on Oct. 28 and Nov. 11.
But on Sunday night, despite temperatures of 29 degrees with a 25-degree wind chill at kickoff, Nagy proudly sported the visor — even while wearing a heavy winter coat and gloves.
Viewers took to Twitter to weigh in.
Others believed Nagy’s choice was “brave” and deserved “respect.”
Still others called the visor “all-time stupid.”
With the Bears’ success, will the visor become a hot Christmas gift? Nagy inspired at least one Bears fan to invest in one this winter.