At the buzzer, Loyola upsets Miami in 64-62 thriller

DALLAS — Survive and advance is how the saying goes, and that’s just what Loyola did. It doesn’t matter that it wasn’t pretty, but in their first NCAA Tournament game in 33 years, the Ramblers came back after trailing for most of the second half to beat Miami, 64-62, in Dallas Thursday.

With only seconds remaining, redshirt junior Marques Townes dished the ball to senior Donte Ingram, who hit a three-point shot with 0.3 seconds remaining to push Loyola past Miami.

The Hurricanes called a timeout. Nick DiNardi looked out of the huddle and repeated, “Oh my God. Oh my God.”

While Loyola earning its first NCAA Tournament berth in more than three decades is a tale in itself, Ingram said the Ramblers aren’t done writing their story.

“We’re far from content,” he said. “We’re not happy to just be here. Just like any other team, we want to compete, and we want to win games. I think that this team is very capable of that. And just going forward, that’s all we’re focusing on. We’re not looking at it like, ‘Oh, we are here now, and that’s the end of the road for us.’ We want to do what we can do to go in here and get wins.”

Freshman Cameron Krutwig helped the Ramblers run the tempo in the first half. The 6-foot-9, 260-pound center scored eight points in the first 20 minutes but was held to only a single point in the second half.

Loyola led by as many as seven points in the first half and shot 52 percent from the field despite being held to just 28.6 percent from beyond the arc.

For the first time all season, Loyola went into the locker room tied at the half. Miami guard Dejan Vasiljevic hit a jumper at the buzzer to knot the game up at 28.

Miami then took over for most of the second half storming Loyola’s uncharacteristically sloppy defense.

Although Miami ran out with a seven-point lead, the Ramblers managed the ultimate comeback.

Clayton Custer hit a three-point bucket to tie the game at 60 with exactly one minute left.

With 23.5 seconds left, Lonnie Walker IV made a critical error by stepping out of balance, which resulted in Loyola’s ball.

But the Ramblers missed back-to-back shots under the bucket.

UP NEXT

Loyola will face Tennessee (26-8) Saturday at American Airlines Center.

