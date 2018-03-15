Aundre Jackson on helping Loyola win its since 1985 in his hometown

Aundre Jackson points at his family and friends after Loyola upset Miami in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday. | Madeline Kenney/Sun-Times

When Aundre Jackson found out Loyola was scheduled to start its NCAA Tournament run in Dallas, he immediately called his mom to tell her the news while his teammates celebrated around him.

Jackson, who is from Kennedale, Texas, a suburb located roughly 25 miles out of Dallas, has been wanting to play in front of his friends and family for the last two seasons, but he never had the chance.

Even coach Porter Moser tried to schedule nonconference games against TCU or other local teams, but despite his best efforts, the opportunity never arose.

Finally in potentially his last college basketball games ever, Jackson’s family and friends have the chance to see him play for Loyola in-person.

Jackson admitted he’s been down on himself given his recent offensive struggles down the stretch.

But it’s not the first time he’s had to face adversity. Jackson wasn’t highly recruited out of high school and has been seen as undersized for his position. He played two seasons at McLennan Community College before he transferred to Loyola as a junior.

Jackson permanently inked “the struggle is part of the story” on his left arm to serve as a constant reminder of where he’s been and where he wants to go.

“There are many struggles with basketball, with life,” Jackson said. “It all makes me a part of who I am. It’s a part of my story and my story is not complete.”

But it also helped that his family and friends were there to help pick him up, too.

“My friends and family were here and they were telling me that it’s time to have a good game,” Jackson said. “I’ve been struggling the past few games. But they said, ‘You’re home now. We all watching. So it’s time to have a good game.'”

Entering the NCAA Tournament, Jackson hadn’t scored in double digits since Loyola beat Southern Illinois, 75-56, on Feb. 21. That’s four games where the 6-foot-5 forward was limited to nine points or less.

But Jackson broke his scoring slump Thursday, contributing 12 points to Loyola’s 64-62 upset over Miami. After the game that came down to the wire with Donte Ingram hitting a last-second shot, Jackson ran to the baseline and pointed at his family, friends and junior college and high school coaches.

“We made it,” Jackson yelled. “We’re onto the next round.”

Jackson felt relieved that he was able to come through with a big game near his hometown.

“It means a lot [to play in Dallas],” Jackson said. “I didn’t want this to be my last game. I was kind of nervous on the bench … I got another game coming so it’s a great feeling not to be done.”

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney