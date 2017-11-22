Leach pre-wedding advice to reporter: ‘It’s too late to rescue you’

It may be rivalry week, but Washington State football coach Mike Leach was dishing out some hilariously honest pre-wedding advice on Tuesday. | Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

It may be rivalry week, but Washington State football coach Mike Leach was dishing out some hilariously honest pre-wedding advice on Tuesday rather than sharing the team’s game plan.

When Leach found out a reporter was getting married in nine days, he decided to take the time to give the reporter some solid advice on his upcoming nuptial.

“It’s too late to rescue you,” Leach said before going on a three-minute rant that was comedy gold. “The best wisdom I can possibly give on that subject — nine days, you should have come to me sooner — my wisdom would be you have to stay out of the way.”

Leach continued by saying, “The women lose their minds.”

Leach advised the reported to always say, “I don’t care,” but then he backpedaled and admitted that response is a catch-22. The coach also gave some pretty specific examples almost as if he detailed some first-hand experiences from his own wedding planning.

At the end of the rant, Leach told the reporter there’s only so much you can do.

“You need to work late; go to the backroom and read a lot of books,” Leach said. “You need to find excuses that they’ll buy to be out of harms way.”

Watch the best snippets of the rant below:

It’s rivalry week. #WSU is one win away from the @pac12 title game. But a reporter getting married in 9 days asked @Coach_Leach for wedding advice tonight, and Leach’s answer was incredible. I’m dying. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/alhOiWd9Tv — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) November 22, 2017

